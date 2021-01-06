Georgia Revolution Is a ‘Fuck You’ Aimed Right at Trump

Can we call it a repudiation now? Because Donald Trump flew into Georgia Monday night to perform what he surely thought was his final rescue mission. Instead, if anything, his shocking antics in these last few days drove the turnout against him.

I know it’s just a few thousand votes and Jon Ossoff hasn’t officially won yet and this sounds a little sweeping, but fuck it, it wouldn’t stop the other side: On Election Night, America was sure it wanted rid of Trump, but wasn’t sure it wanted to hand the Democrats the keys to the car. After two more months of watching Trump try to set fire to our country, and watching Republicans hand him the match, Americans, or at least Georgians, said the hell with it. Democrats, it’s all yours.

It was a staggeringly amazing night. Georgia has elected a Black man and in all likelihood a Jewish man to the United States Senate. Both of them liberal. Georgia. It’s astonishing. And the historical debt paid, especially in Raphael Warnock’s win: The pastor at Martin Luther King’s church is going to be a United States senator.