    1

    Georgia Secretary of State Blames Stacey Abrams for Trump’s Refusal to Concede

    STATE OF CONFUSION

    Arya Hodjat

    Cheat Sheet/Breaking News Intern

    Jessica McGowan/Getty

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger seems to think Stacey Abrams is at fault for President Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. At least, that’s what he wrote in The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, in an op-ed under the headline “Trump Runs the Stacey Abrams Playbook.” Raffensperger has been criticized by Trump for stating that Joe Biden won Georgia. Raffensperger, a Republican, attempted to draw parallels between Abrams’ refusal to concede her loss in the 2018 gubernatorial race to Brian Kemp. “After four years of relentless attacks on the integrity of elections by the most significant mainstream media outlets and pundits, it should come as no surprise that Americans have trouble believing the results of even the most secure elections,” he wrote. Abrams acknowledged Kemp’s victory 10 days after the election; on Saturday, a month after Trump lost Georgia, The Washington Post reported that he called Kemp to get him to overturn the results.

    Read it at The Wall Street Journal