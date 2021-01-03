Georgia Secretary of State Slams Trump Over Voter Conspiracies: ‘The Truth Will Come Out’
FIGHTING WORDS
In a tweet that was immediately given a warning label as a disputed claim by Twitter, President Donald Trump took a shot at Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Sunday morning, just days ahead of a critical run-off vote for two Senate seats in the state. The president said he spoke to Raffensperger Saturday “about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia.” He went on to list a litany of conspiracy theories and accuse the secretary of state of being “unwilling, or unable, to answer questions about such as the ‘ballots under table’ scam, ballot destruction, out of state “voters’, dead voters, and more. He has no clue!”
Raffenspeger replied (in a tweet that Twitter did not censure), saying simply: “Respectfully, President Trump: What you're saying is not true. The truth will come out.”