    Georgia Secretary of State’s Wife Contracts COVID-19 Amid Election Recount

    Tori B. Powell

    Cheat Sheet, Breaking News Intern

    Dustin Chambers/Reuters

    Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is reportedly in quarantine and will be tested for the coronavirus after his wife, Tricia, tested positive, according to WSB-TV 2. Raffensperger’s last public appearance was at a Wednesday news conference where he was surrounded by county election officials and reporters, and where he announced that an election recount in Georgia would be conducted by hand. Raffensperger was supposed to appear at another news conference on Thursday, but his appearance has reportedly been canned. About a dozen GOP and Trumpworld figures are battling the virus at the moment.

