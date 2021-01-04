Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler Says She’ll Challenge Electoral College Results
LUCKY NUMBER 13
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) will object to the Electoral College’s certification of Joe Biden as president on Wednesday, she announced Monday. Loeffler is the 13th Republican senator to challenge the election’s results, citing fraud despite no evidence to support the claim. Loeffler is fighting for her Senate seat in Tuesday’s runoff election against Rev. Raphael Warnock in one of two races that could determine control of the chamber. Her counterpart, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), will not object to the vote, as his term expired Jan. 3. Republican senators are divided over the vote—all but guaranteed to be unsuccessful in overturning the election’s results—as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is urging his caucus not to go through with the anti-democratic move, according to PBS.