CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Georgia Sen. Perdue Bought Bank Shares After Meeting With Top Finance Officials: Report

    MONEY IN THE BANK

    Arya Hodjat

    Cheat Sheet/Breaking News Intern

    Jessica McGowan/Getty

    Georgia Sen. David Perdue’s infamously well-timed business dealings extend to the financial sector. As The Guardian reported on Monday, Perdue purchased thousands of dollars in shares in Regions Financial Corporation in 2015 after meeting with then-Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, then bought even more after meeting with then-Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen in 2017. Yellen is President-elect Joe Biden’s choice to lead the Treasury Department. The Georgia Republican’s controversial stock dealings have received increased scrutiny in the run-up to Tuesday’s run-off Senate election, where he faces businessman Jon Ossoff in a race that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

    Read it at The Guardian