Ossoff Slams Perdue’s Stock Trading as Flagrant ‘Corruption and Self-Dealing’

After The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) bought and sold stock in a submarine company while he was involved in work that directly affected the company, his opponent slammed him as flagrantly corrupt. “David Perdue’s corruption and self-dealing are flagrant. He is blatantly exploiting his office to line his own pockets. This conduct is utterly inexcusable,” Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff tweeted. The two are facing off against each other in a runoff election in Georgia that will determine which party controls the Senate. Perdue’s office defended the senator’s stock trading, insisting he doesn’t personally manage his portfolio.