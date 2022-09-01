Herschel Walker Thinks Inflation Sucks for Women Because ‘They Gotta Buy Groceries’
FOOT MEET MOUTH
Herschel Walker, the former NFL running back hoping to become a senator for Georgia this fall, has put his foot in it... again. At a town hall and lunch for women on August 19 in Wrightsville, he said that inflation affects women more than men because “they gotta buy groceries.” In a clip from the event that re-surfaced this week, he listed crime, the economy, and gas prices as what he thought were the key issues for women. According to 13WMAZ’s coverage of the town hall last month, Walker also called “defund the police” a “dumb idea” and said about trans athletes, “You guys want your daughters to compete against me? I don’t even know why we're discussing this.” He also told a 13WMAZ reporter that he was glad to see abortion rights being left to the states.