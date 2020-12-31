Perdue Forced to Quarantine Five Days Before Runoff After COVID-19 Contact
LOCKED DOWN
With just five days left until Georgia’s runoff election, Senator David Perdue is quarantining after coming into close contact with someone with coronavirus. “This morning, Senator Perdue was notified that he came into close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for COVID-19,” his campaign team said in a statement. “Both Senator Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor’s recommendations and in accordance with CDC guidelines, they will quarantine.”
Perdue campaigned at an indoor “Brews for Perdue” event on Wednesday in Dalton. Video from the event shows Perdue and most audience members not wearing masks. President Trump and President-elect Biden are both set to travel to Georgia to campaign on Monday. Perdue will presumably be unable to go to planned campaign events in a crucial race that will determine which party controls the Senate next year.