Georgia Sheriff Fatally Shoots Burglar at His Own Home
UNDER INVESTIGATION
A Fulton County Sheriff, who responded to a burglary report at his own southeastern Georgia home, fatally killed the intruder, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The sheriff’s deputy, who has not been named, is now under investigation by the Atlanta police and Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who found the victim seriously injured. He later died in a local hospital. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat confirmed the fatal shooting in a statement. “Overnight, a Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a shooting at his residence. The GBI has been asked to investigate the officer involved shooting and the Atlanta Police Department is investigating the incident leading up to the shooting,” the statement said. The home was cordoned off for the investigation.