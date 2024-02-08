Special Prosecutor Tries to Nix Trump Ally’s Subpoena: ‘Salaciousness for a Tabloid’

The special prosecutor in Donald Trump’s election interference case moved to quash a subpoena for his bank records on Thursday, calling the request a fishing expedition for “irrelevant information” ahead of a misconduct hearing about his relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The since-admitted relationship between Willis and Nathan Wade was first made public last month in a motion filed by a lawyer for former Trump aide and co-defendant, Mike Roman. In the January motion to dismiss the indictment and disqualify Willis from the racketeering case, Roman’s lawyer argued that the district attorney and Wade had an “improper” relationship and went on several trips funded by the special prosecutor’s taxpayer-funded paycheck. (Trump and other co-defendants have since joined the motion to dismiss the case and Willis.)

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is handling the Trump racketeering case, is set to hear arguments about the misconduct allegations next Thursday, where Willis and Wade have been subpoenaed to testify.

In a Thursday motion, however, Wade alleges that Roman’s legal team “continues to abuse the legal system by subpoenaing” his personal and law firm bank records.

Noting that Roman has also subpoenaed eight other people, the motion accused the Trump co-defendant of trying “to harass, bully, oppress, and intimidate his opponent in the desperate attempt to delay the criminal case against him.” The motion also argues that the subpoena for Wade’s financials is “overly broad,” has no justification, and is not connected to the criminal charges against Roman.

“Nor is there any possibility that these records would—or could—aid Roman in his criminal defense even were these records discoverable, which they are not,” the motion states. “This Court’s job is not to help Roman and his attorney sift through the personal records of the prosecuting attorney in hopes of finding something they could spin into salaciousness for a tabloid.”

“In short, nothing would be—or could be—gained from allowing [the] production of these records.”

Wade’s bank records, however, have already made headlines. In an attempt to subpoena Willis in the Wade’s ongoing divorce case, lawyers for the special prosecutor’s estranged wife filed a motion with credit card statements. The statements show that Wade bought at least two flights with Willis between 2022 and 2023 and a seat for the DA’s mother on a flight to Miami.

Willis and Wade admitted to starting a personal relationship after the special prosecutor was hired to investigate claims that Trump and his allies interfered with the Georgia 2020 election. Roman’s lawyer filed a response, arguing that during the Feb. 15 hearing, witnesses will testify that Wade “cohabitated” with Willis at a Hapeville Airbnb that allegedly served as a “safe house” for the couple.

The filing also said witnesses are expected to testify that the two lived at Willis’ South Fulton home until her father moved in—before the couple allegedly moved to a friend’s apartment.

“Some of the individuals whom Mr. Roman has subpoenaed to testify have personal knowledge that Wade and Willis’ personal relationship began before his appointment as a special prosecutor,” Roman’s lawyer said in the Friday filing.