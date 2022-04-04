Georgia Professor Banned From Classroom After Calling Cops on Tardy Students
SCHOOL BULLY
An associate professor at Georgia State University’s Newton County campus has been barred from teaching in-person for the rest of the semester after she allegedly called the cops on tardy students. CBS 46 reports that Carissa Gray tried to kick two students out of her English class after they arrived minutes late. The students refused to leave; one allegedly argued that they had “paid to be here.” Gray then reportedly called in armed campus police officers to remove the students, and the officers resolved the issue without escalating. A spokesman for the university told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that both students met with the interim provost and interim police chief. The English department chair and a student life representative also addressed the issue with the entire class. Some classmates were particularly alarmed as the cops had been called on Black students, though Gray herself is Black. Gray will continue teaching an online class, the spokesman said, but added, “She was removed from teaching the in-person classes so students could finish the semester with minimal disruption.”