CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Republicans Lose Attempt to Ban Saturday Voting in Georgia Runoff

    RULES ARE RULES

    Asta Hemenway

    Politics Reporting Fellow

    Bob Strong/Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

    Early voting this Saturday ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff election between Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock will go ahead after the state Supreme Court shut down a challenge by Republicans. The Georgia Republican Party, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Republican National Committee had filed an appeal, asking the Supreme Court to issue an emergency stay on a lower court’s ruling that voting could go ahead this Saturday. But the Republican-dominated court denied it on Wednesday. Early voting will be available on Saturday in more than 20 counties, including several with significant GOP presence. Republicans had argued that state law bans voting on a Saturday if there is a holiday on the Thursday or Friday preceding it. But Democrats countered that the ban only applies to a primary or general election, not a runoff.

    Read it at CBS