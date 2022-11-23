Republicans Lose Attempt to Ban Saturday Voting in Georgia Runoff
RULES ARE RULES
Early voting this Saturday ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff election between Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock will go ahead after the state Supreme Court shut down a challenge by Republicans. The Georgia Republican Party, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Republican National Committee had filed an appeal, asking the Supreme Court to issue an emergency stay on a lower court’s ruling that voting could go ahead this Saturday. But the Republican-dominated court denied it on Wednesday. Early voting will be available on Saturday in more than 20 counties, including several with significant GOP presence. Republicans had argued that state law bans voting on a Saturday if there is a holiday on the Thursday or Friday preceding it. But Democrats countered that the ban only applies to a primary or general election, not a runoff.