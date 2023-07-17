Georgia Supreme Court Kills Trump’s Bid to Quash 2020 Election Probe
JUST PEACHY
The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday threw out a long-shot attempt by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to stamp out an investigation into his efforts to interfere with the 2020 election. The unanimous decision from the court’s nine justices—eight of whom were appointed by Republican governors—was handed down in a five-page opinion that found Trump hadn’t presented the “extraordinary circumstances” that would have merited its intervention. The ruling came just three days after Trump’s lawyers filed a court order seeking to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from heading up the probe. The team also requested that the court block the use of a final report compiled by a special grand jury in Atlanta, which heard evidence in the matter over roughly seven months. Willis has signaled that indictments related to the case could come as soon as August.