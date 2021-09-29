CHEAT SHEET
12-Year-Old Georgia Boy Loses Both Parents to COVID in a Month
A first-grade teacher in Georgia has died of COVID-19 just a few weeks after her husband succumbed to the virus, leaving the couple’s 12-year-old son without parents, according to local reports. Heidi Hammond’s colleagues at Chatsworth Elementary School told local media outlets she had been battling the virus for several weeks. “Yesterday it was like I felt that finality of it. This is it. She’s not coming back,” a co-worker identified as Angie Green told WRCB-TV on Tuesday, a day after the funeral. Heidi’s husband, Sean Hammond, died on Aug. 30 after falling ill with COVID. He was reportedly meant to be one of his sixth-grade son’s football coaches this season.