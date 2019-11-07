WHOOPS
Georgia Tech Employee Sent Personal Data, Including Student IDs and GPAs, to 1,100 People
An employee at Georgia Tech accidentally sent out students’ personal data, including identification numbers and grade-point averages, to 1,100 students this week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. It’s the second time in as many years that the school inadvertently leaked sensitive student information. In July 2018, an employee mistakenly released similar data for nearly 8,000 students at the College of Computing. “Yesterday, a Georgia Tech staff member sent an email to approximately 1,100 students and, in doing so, inadvertently attached a file that included student names, ethnicity, Georgia Tech ID numbers, Georgia Tech e-mail addresses, and GPAs. The information did not include Social Security numbers or birthdates,” the university said in an email late Wednesday. “Since being notified of the incident, the Office of Information Technology has worked to recall as many of the emails as possible. We have notified the students impacted by this mistake.”