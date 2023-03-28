Georgia Teen Hospitalized After Horrific Hazing Incident

CHEAT SHEET
A 19-year-old who was dropped off a Georgia hospital after an alleged hazing incident was covered in spray paint and had 23 times the legal amount of alcohol in his system. Trenton Lehrkamp “spent Tuesday night with a group of people who he thought were his friends,” the creator of a GoFundMe wrote. “Trent wouldn’t know until it was too late that these were not friends, but vile and abusive perpetrators who would go on to torture, humiliate, and assault him in inhumane, terrifying ways for hours.” The teen ended up on a ventilator in the ICU, but is now breathing on his own. Friends and family say he has been bullied in the past, and a photo circulating online showed him surrounded by other teens with feces in his lap.