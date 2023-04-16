CHEAT SHEET
Georgia Town Ordered to Evacuate After Blaze Engulfs Plastic Resin Plant
A Georgia town has been ordered to evacuate after a fire at a chemical plant reignited Saturday afternoon. The fire at a Pinova plant producing plastic resin was apparently contained within hours of its detection around 7 a.m. but reignited at 3 p.m., sending a massive plume of black smoke billowing out over the town of Brunswick and leading the local Glynn County Board of Commissioners to issue an evacuation order. One local resident who had followed an earlier order to shelter in place told CNN that she felt lightheaded upon walking out of her house, though she said the air did not smell especially bad. The cause of the fire is unknown, and no injuries have been reported.