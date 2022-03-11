Georgia High School Coach Suspended for Detaining Armed Student
MIXED MESSAGES
A high school coach in Georgia was suspended for restraining a student with a gun—and he claims the district isn’t doing enough to help his case. In August 2021, Kenneth Miller said that he was standing with police when they approached a student at Tri-Cities High School. According to police body cam footage the student became aggressive and hit Miller with a stapler. Initially after the student was detained, Miller was fired but the district switched the termination to a suspension. Miller claims that he didn’t do anything wrong. “I only adhered to what Fulton County School Board Policy says you're allowed to do," he said. However, the Fulton County School District said in a statement that it did not support Miller’s actions and that he “failed to meet… professional expectations.”