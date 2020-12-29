Judge Reverses Georgia Voter Purge After 4,000 People Wrongly Struck From Rolls
DIRTY TRICKS
More than 4,000 people in two Georgia counties were wrongly removed from voter rolls ahead of next week’s Senate run-off elections, a federal judge has ruled. In her decision, Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner said the counties had used unverified change-of-address data to invalidate registrations—and that all those who were struck from voter rolls must be reinstated. The vast majority of those registrations came from Muscogee County, which, according to Politico, leaned heavily toward President-elect Joe Biden in November. A few hundred came from Ben Hill County, which President Trump carried last month. Democratic Party attorney Marc Elias hailed the judge’s decision as a “blow to GOP voter suppression.” Judge Gardner is the sister of top Democrat Stacey Abrams, whose voter-registration efforts in Georgia were widely credited with winning the state for Biden.