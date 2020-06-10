The Monster Cop Who Encountered George Floyd in Houston

Among the mourners at George Floyd’s funeral was Harris County Attorney Kim Ogg, whose office sent Floyd a letter last year saying he may have been a victim of a police injustice, long before the one that killed him.

The letter is dated March 8, 2019, and was sent to 3512 Nalle Street in Houston, the last address listed in court records. His mother, Larcenia Floyd, resided there until her death on May 30, 2018. Floyd had not lived here since 2014, when he moved to Minneapolis. He may have never received the notification that addressed him not as Mr. Floyd or as George Floyd, but as he is listed in the case cited at the top of the page.

Re: State of Texas v. FLOYD, GEORGE PERRY