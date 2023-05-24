Geraldo Rivera Appears to Let Slip Major Fox News Programming Change
WHOOPS!
Geraldo Rivera may have revealed an upcoming Fox News primetime programming change during his appearance Tuesday on The Five. When discussing a story about a New York Post reporter allegedly being chased by a Manhattan college professor holding a machete, Rivera said the reporter would be appearing on Sean Hannity’s show that night “at 8 p.m. Eastern.” Rivera was quickly corrected by his colleagues, who reminded him that Hannity airs in the 9 p.m. slot. Rivera then added: “I jumped the gun.” Last week, the Drudge Report reported that Fox News is planning to move Hannity’s show up an hour to replace Fox News Tonight, which has seen a number of guest hosts in the wake of Tucker Carlson’s ouster. Responding to that report, a network spokesperson said: “No decision has been made on a new primetime line-up and there are multiple scenarios under consideration.”