Geraldo Rivera Claims to Know Why Trump Trashed Harris at the Polls

Veteran journalist and one-time Trump pal Geraldo Rivera has offered his musings on why the Republican presidential-elect so comprehensively trounced his Democratic opponent for the presidency last week. In a lengthy X post touching on everything from the surprising pro-Trump swing among women, Black and Latino voters to the litany of federal charges that failed to land “Teflon Don” in the slammer, the former TV host surmised that ultimately, Trump has simply proved that “he is in a league of his own.” Noting his own backing for Harris, Rivera adds that “twice impeached, serially indicted, liable for sexual assault and inflating the value of his properties, [Trump] is the definition of inappropriate, [the] sore loser who put his grievances ahead of his country, ahead of the Constitution he was sworn to protect and defend, yet he won overwhelmingly.” He then followed up with a second post urging the Biden administration to use its remaining two months in government to provide as much support to Ukraine as possible, as well as calling on “all civil rights groups to insure migrants’ rights are protected” after Trump officially takes the White House next year.

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

X