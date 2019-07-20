CHEAT SHEET
‘THE LITERAL WORDS’
Fox News Pundit Geraldo Rivera Says Trump’s Words ‘Made it Impossible’ to Deny Racism
Fox News correspondent and longtime Trump ally Geraldo Rivera said President Trump’s attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color have “made it impossible” for him to defend the president against claims of racism. “As much as I have denied it and averted my eyes from it, this latest incident made it impossible,” Rivera told The New York Times. “My friendship with the president has cost me friendships, it has cost me schisms in the family, my wife and I are constantly at odds about the president,” he said. “I do insist that he’s been treated unfairly. But the unmistakable words, the literal words he said, is an indication that the critics were much more right than I.” Trump sparked outrage when he appeared to reference Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) in a tweet urging them “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” in a tweet last Sunday.