Geraldo Rivera Ponders Fox News Retirement With Shirtless Selfie
THIRST TRAPPING
Two days after revealing he was leaving Fox News’ The Five amid “growing tension” on the late-afternoon panel show, Geraldo Rivera said Friday that he is contemplating whether to hang it up for good at the conservative cable giant. “Just told [Fox News host Brian Kilmeade] on his excellent WABC radio show in NY, (and many other stations across the country) that I am unsure about my next career move & will announce next Friday here on Twitter & Live on @TheFive whether I stay with Fox or do something else, with your support,” Rivera tweeted. Later asked by a Twitter user why he doesn’t “simply retire,” the Fox News correspondent-at-large said that even though he’s 80 years old, “the problem with retiring though is my restless energy when it concerns issues important to the American people.” He then decided—as he’s infamously done in the past—to share a shirtless selfie alongside the caption: “80 year old contemplating retirement.” Anyway, the former tabloid host and shameless self-promoter will let us all know what he decides next week.