Geraldo Sucks Up to Trump With Lame Reason to Give Him Nobel Peace Prize

Geraldo Rivera thinks that President Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize—even if he doesn’t actually deliver any peace.

The former talk show host and Fox News personality appeared on Newsmax’s Finnerty on Wednesday morning to discuss the U.S. effort to end the war in Ukraine.

“If he does end this war, Geraldo, can they deny him the Nobel Peace Prize?” host Rob Finnerty asked.

“Hell no,” Rivera said. “I think that this and/or Gaza would put him on the fast track, and anyone to deny that, I think, would really be putting their partisan politics in front of their logic.”

“If you have a president of the United States trying so hard... for peace, even if he’s not totally successful, just the effort is so, it’s so overt, it’s so public, it’s so aggressive. You know, he deserves recognition at least for that.”

Geraldo Rivera (top left) and Donald Trump on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2015. Rivera and Trump go way back, stretching back to their days in New York together in the 1970s. REUTERS

Rivera, a longtime Republican who describes himself as socially liberal, has said that Trump was the “first rich guy [he] ever knew” and that the two were close friends for decades.

However, the TV personality told Interview Magazine that their friendship ended after January 6, which Rivera said showed Trump was “a sore loser who could not be trusted to honor the Constitution.”

Rivera endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024, but now he seems to have changed his tune.

Both the war in Ukraine and the war in Gaza seem far away from resolution, despite Trump’s upcoming summit with Vladimir Putin on Friday to discuss the conflict.

On Wednesday, Trump was asked if Putin would face any consequences if he did not agree to stop the war after their meeting—which will take place without the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“There will be very severe consequences,” he said, without specifying what those consequences will be.

REPORTER: Will Russia face any consequences if Putin does not agree to stop the war after your meeting?



TRUMP: Yes, they will



R: What will they be? Sanctions? Tariffs?



TRUMP: I don't have to say. There will be very severe consequences. pic.twitter.com/cYarM7vAhA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2025

Meanwhile, the Israeli government announced plans to occupy Gaza City last week in order to “free Gaza from Hamas.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement sparked an international outcry and an arms embargo from Germany.

In July, Netanyahu formally nominated Trump for the Nobel Prize, which has been awarded to three U.S. presidents (most recently to Barack Obama in 2008).

Former President Barack Obama smiles during the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize ceremony. Obama won the award for “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.” JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Netanyahu’s letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee praised Trump for his role in negotiating the Abraham Accords in 2020 and claimed that Trump was “forging peace, as we speak, in one country in the region after another.”

Trump has made no secret that he wants the award and envies his predecessor for winning it.

“If I were named Obama, I would have had the Nobel Prize given to me in 10 seconds,” he said at the Detroit Economic Club last year.

Trump fought ISIS with intense air strikes in Iraq and Syria in his first term and ordered the assassination of a prominent Iranian general.

So far in his second term, he has conducted airstrikes on Iran and suggested that the U.S. should occupy the Gaza Strip.

“Let the United States get involved and make it just a freedom zone,” he said in March.