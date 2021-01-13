Geraldo Supports Impeachment: Losing Made Trump ‘Crazy’ and He ‘Unleashed a Mob’
Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera, a former Celebrity Apprentice contestant, declared on Tuesday night that he supports the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Following top Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s announcement that she would support impeaching Trump for inciting a deadly insurrectionist riot, Rivera—who has been highly critical of his longtime friend’s effort to overthrow the election—said he agreed with her.
“A loyal friend, hounded without mercy by Democrats intent on destroying him from Day 1,” Rivera tweeted, seemingly attempting to explain Trump’s mindset. “Then he lost the election. It made him crazy or revealed a dysfunction I had refused to see. He then unleashed a mob to make war on their own government. 5 to their doom. @LizCheney is right.”
Rivera has spent the past few weeks condemning Trump and his allies’ baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, telling his Fox colleagues they were “giving false hope to people” by hyping up the evidence-free allegations of a “rigged” election.