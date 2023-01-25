Gerard Butler Accidentally ‘Almost Killed’ Hilary Swank on Set of ‘P.S. I Love You’

Read it at The Drew Barrymore Show
Gerard Butler accidentally sent Hilary Swank to the hospital while they were on the set of the rom-com P.S. I Love You. The actor revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show that he “almost killed” Swank while filming a goofy scene in which he danced in nothing but boxers and suspenders. While his character was supposed to get hit by his own suspenders in the scene, Butler said the metal fastener ended up slashing Swank’s head instead. “I scarred Hilary Swank, I almost took her eye out, and I just made a fool of myself for two days,” he said, recalling that he was left crying in his boxers as the studio cleared out and Swank was rushed to the hospital. Luckily, the injury seems to have been minor and Swank was able to finish filming the 2007 flick.