Gérard Depardieu Accused by 13 More Women of Sexual Misconduct
GRIM
French actor Gérard Depardieu has been accused by 13 women of sexual groping and harassment, news site Mediapart reports. The allegations come two years after police in France started investigating the 74-year-old over an accusation of rape. The actresses and film crew members making the new allegations say Depardieu put his hands in their underwear without consent and made unwanted sexual remarks on the locations of 11 films released between 2004 and 2022. American actress Sarah Brooks, who worked alongside Depardieu in the 2015 Netflix series Marseille, said the actor “put his hand down her shorts while making a ‘strange, loud groaning’ noise.” After she objected, Brooks claims, “He replied: ‘Huh, I thought you wanted to succeed in cinema.’ Everyone laughed, and so he then carried on. I felt awful, it was so humiliating.” A lawyer for Depardieu said he “formally denies all of the accusations that could be subject to criminal law.”