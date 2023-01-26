Gerard Piqué Goes Public With New GF After Shakira’s Viral Revenge Track
CHANGE OF TUNE
Soccer star Gerard Piqué is going Instagram official with his new relationship despite his ex’s diss track about him and his partner becoming the most popular song on the planet. Early Thursday, the 35-year-old former Manchester United player shared a selfie with Clara Chia Marti, 23, on his Instagram account without a caption. Piqué split from Shakira, 45, last June amid claims he cheated with Marti, and the Colombian singer sent the internet into meltdown earlier this month with a song slamming her ex’s new romance. “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio,” she sings on the track titled “BZRP Music Sessions #53.” The song topped Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart and has since been streamed on the platform over 140 million times. But Piqué seems to have taken the whole thing in good humor, turning up to work in Barcelona driving a Renault Twingo and even announcing a dubious sponsorship deal with Casio.