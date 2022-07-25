Geriatric Nudist Fatally Shoots 46-Year-Old Exhibitionist

A 75-year-0ld nudist is in custody after allegedly killing a 46-year-old man on a nudist beach on a lake near Lyon, France over the weekend, according to French press reports. The victim had reportedly fondled his erection while deliberately staring at a female nudist when an argument broke out between the men.

The shooter then took his registered hunting pistol from his beach bag and shot the younger man, police say. “There was an altercation between a man and a woman, and another individual got involved,” the public prosecutor of Bourg-en-Bresse, Christophe Rode, told French television.

Police on bicycles who regularly patrol the Grand Parc Miribel-Jonage area where the incident took place heard three shots and responded to the scene. They tried to revive the exhibitionist but were unable to save him.

Onlookers reported that the victim—who was not apparently a regular on the nudist beach—had been a nuisance earlier in the morning when he masturbated into the water in front of sun bathers. Witnesses instead said the shooter was a long-time naturist who often discouraged bad behavior on the beach.

France is a haven for naturists and the area where the incident took place has dozens of designated beaches where nudity is often required in order to prohibit perverts from causing problems.

The elderly nudist, who has not been named in accordance with French privacy laws, has been accused of deliberate homicide but may escape prison time if convicted because of his age.