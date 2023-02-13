Elite Ballet Director Accused of Attacking Critic With Dogshit at Opera House

Prominent German ballet director Marco Goecke of the Hannover Opera House has been accused of smearing his dog’s feces on a dance critic’s face at the premiere of his new show on Saturday.

The alleged attack came after Wiebke Huester—a writer for Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung—wrote an unfavorable review of a production staged by Goecke with the Nederlands Dans Theater, which was performed in The Hague.

The review, published on the same day of the alleged attack on Huester, described the show, called In the Dutch Mountain, as a “disgrace” that could make an audience “go insane and be killed by boredom while watching.”

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung detailed the incident in a report headlined “Attack on our dance critic” on Sunday.

“Marco Goecke attacked our dance critic Wiebke Hüster first verbally, and then physically,” the report said, during the first break of the premiere of the “Faith - Love - Hope” ballet performance at the Hannover Opera House.

“Apparently provoked by her review… he initially threatened her with being ‘banned from the house.’ Getting more and more upset, Goecke finally got physical: He pulled out a paper bag with animal feces and smacked the face of our dance critic with the contents. After that, he was able to go his own way unhindered through the crowded foyer.”

According to German media outlets, the feces was taken from Goecke’s pet dachshund, Gustav, who is frequently spotted alongside the award-winning director.

“Ms. Hüster’s personal integrity was violated in an unspeakable way. We are appalled by what has happened and very much regret that the escalation has occurred,” the opera house said in a statement on their website. “With his impulsive reaction to the journalist, Marco Goecke violated all the rules of conduct of the Hanover State Opera and caused massive damage to the State Opera and the State Ballet in Hanover.”

The opera house added that they have asked Goecke to apologize comprehensively to the art critic.

A police investigation has since been launched against Goecke, who was suspended from the Hanover state opera house on Monday.

“This newspaper considered the humiliating act beyond the fact of physical harm as an attempt to intimidate our free, critical art appreciation,” Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said in their report about the attack. “Goecke’s crossing of borders reveals the disturbed relationship between an artist and criticism.”