Girlfriend Reveals YouTube Bodybuilding Star Jo Lindner Has Died at 30

The girlfriend of German bodybuilder and YouTube star Jo Lindner says he tragically died in her arms at the age of 30 after a sudden aneurysm. Lindner’s girlfriend Nicha posted on Instagram that they had been cuddling after he had just given her a custom necklace with her name on it when he had the aneurysm. “He was in my arms... than this is just happening too fast... 3 days ago he kept said that he had pain in his neck... we didn't really realise it until it was too late.” Lindner, known online as “Joesthetics”, gained fame through his bodybuilding routines online.