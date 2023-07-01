CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Girlfriend Reveals YouTube Bodybuilding Star Jo Lindner Has Died at 30

    SHOCK DEATH

    Mathew Murphy

    Senior News Editor

    Jo Lindner and Girlfriend Nicha

    Instagram

    The girlfriend of German bodybuilder and YouTube star Jo Lindner says he tragically died in her arms at the age of 30 after a sudden aneurysm. Lindner’s girlfriend Nicha posted on Instagram that they had been cuddling after he had just given her a custom necklace with her name on it when he had the aneurysm. “He was in my arms... than this is just happening too fast... 3 days ago he kept said that he had pain in his neck... we didn't really realise it until it was too late.” Lindner, known online as “Joesthetics”, gained fame through his bodybuilding routines online.

    Read it at Instagram
    ,