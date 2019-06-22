German Chancellor Angela Merkel Says Neo Nazis Must Be Tackled Without Taboo

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany must resist the rise of neo-Nazis “without any taboos.” She made the comments Saturday after Walter Luebcke, a politician in her Christian Democrat party, was killed by a suspected right-wing extremist, according to the AFP. She said such “violence must be resisted from the outset.” She promised greater intervention. “This is why the state is called upon (to act) at all levels and the federal government takes this very, very seriously,” she said. The man accused of killing Luebcke said he did so to express his anger at an influx of migrants nad refugees to Germany.