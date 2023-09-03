CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
German Chancellor Cancels Event After ‘Sports Accident’
SMALL STUMBLE
Read it at AP News
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz took a small tumble while out for a jog, bruising his face and forcing him to call off some of his appointments for the weekend, the government told the Associated Press on Saturday. The government said Scholz, 65, suffered a “a small sports accident” and canceled a planned discussion event with a prominent lawmaker in Heringen on Sunday. On his profile on the Social Democratic Party of Germany’s website, Scholz admitted he hated sports in school but grew a love for them from his wife. “Today I jog as often as I can,” he wrote. Scholz said he likes to jog, row, walk, or cycle at least a couple times a week.