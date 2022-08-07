German Diplomat Arrested in Brazil Over Slaying of Belgian Husband
‘A VIOLENT DEATH’
Images of a handcuffed German diplomat being escorted from his home have streamed across TV screens in Rio de Janeiro after he was arrested on suspicion of murdering his husband. Uwe Herbert Hahn was arrested on Saturday in connection with the death of his Belgian husband, Walter Biot, on Friday. Hahn claimed his 52-year-old partner had fallen to his death in the couple’s Ipanema apartment after suffering a sudden illness, but an autopsy of Biot’s body showed multiple wounds. “The version of events given by the consul, that the victim suffered a fall, is incompatible with the conclusions of the forensics report,” officer Camila Lourenco said in comments posted by Rio de Janeiro’s 14th police precinct. Bloodstains were also found in the apartment of the couple, who had been together for more than 20 years. “The circumstances of the death are evident. We realized there was a violent death from the traces of injury in different parts of the body,” Lourenco told reporters. Germany’s foreign ministry said it was in close contact with Brazilian authorities.