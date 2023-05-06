CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    German Man Found Tied to a Tree After Sex Game Gone Wrong

    BONDAGE BLUNDER

    Victor Swezey

    Intern

    Shooting stand in a German forest

    Botaurus via Wikimedia Commons

    A man in Germany got a little more than he bargained for after a kinky rendezvous in the woods with a woman he had met online. The 51-year-old was found tied to a tree on a deer-hunting platform with pantyhose over his head, after a cyclist and a hunter heard his screams and decided to come to the rescue, according to AP News. The woman he’d met up with allegedly received a sudden phone call that forced her to flee the scene, leaving the man in somewhat of a bind. According to police, he said he had brought a boxcutter with him just in case but had underestimated the woman’s “bondage skills” and was unable to reach it. The man did not provide police with any clues about the woman’s identity, but they are investigating her failure to render assistance and possible deprivation of liberty.

    Read it at AP News