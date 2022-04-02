German Man Was Allegedly Paid to Get COVID Shot at Least 87 Times
JUICED UP
A German man allegedly got the COVID-19 vaccine not once, twice, but at least 87 times, according to the German Freie Presse newspaper. The man allegedly carried out his shot campaign in Saxony for anti-vaxxers who didn’t want to get the shot themselves, paying the man to get it on their behalf. According to police, the man went to three different vaccination clinics a day and presented his name and birth date—but not his health insurance card, which could have alerted authorities sooner. The scheme was busted after an employee at a vaccination clinic in Dresden recognized the man. The man was arrested and charged by the German Red Cross for selling the vaccination records, prompting calls for a national vaccine database. "A national vaccine register or a coronavirus vaccine register would have shed light on the case immediately," said Knut Köhler, a spokesperson for the Saxony state medical association.