    German Navy Plays ‘Star Wars’ Theme While Floating Down the Thames

    THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK

    Owen Lavine

    Breaking News Intern

    Darth Vader

    Kieran Doherty/Reuters

    The sounds of John Williams’ infamous Star Wars theme, The Imperial March, could be heard blasting through the streets of London near the Thames tower on Wednesday as a German naval vessel floated down the river. The Braunschweig F260 corvette, in town for a training exercise alongside the Royal Navy, began blaring Darth Vader’s anthem as it made its way through London. A spokesperson for the German Navy said in a statement to the Telegraph that, “the commander can choose the music freely” adding “the choice of music has no deeper message.” A German embassy spokesperson added, “the commander of the corvette FGS Braunschweig is a big Star Wars fan and an admirer of the legendary musical scores of John Williams,” who chooses a “different Williams’ tune whenever his ship is visiting a foreign harbor.” On X, commenters relished the joke. One commenter wrote, “Let someone else claim that Germans have no sense of humor!”

