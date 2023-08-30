German Official Resigns After Drawing Swastikas on Ukrainian Cars

CHEAT SHEET
A city councilor in the German town of Baden-Baden has reportedly resigned after painting swastikas on two cars with Ukrainian license plates. Martin Kühne, of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, also allegedly wrote “Fuck UA” on the two vehicles in an underground parking lot. The public prosecutor announced earlier this week that a member of the city council had been fined over the Nazi vandalism. According to Spiegel, Kühne submitted his resignation on Tuesday night, though the AfD faction said he had not commented to them about the scandal. “He has not given our group any information about the allegations made against him,” a colleague was quoted telling Spiegel.