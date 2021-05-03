German Police Break Up Child Sex Abuse Platform With 400,000 Users
German prosecutors announced Monday they have busted one of the world’s biggest international platforms for child sexual-abuse images, used by more than 400,000 registered members. Frankfurt prosecutors said in a statement together with the Federal Criminal Police Office that three German suspects, said to be the administrators of the darknet “Boystown” platform, were arrested along with a German user. One of the three main suspects was arrested in Paraguay. They also searched seven buildings in connection with the porn ring in mid-April in Germany. The authorities said the platform was “one of the world’s biggest child pornography darknet platforms” and had been active at least since 2019. Pedophiles used it to exchange and watch the sexual abuse of children and toddlers, most of them boys. One suspect, a 64-year-old man from Hamburg, is accused of having allegedly uploaded more than 3,500 posts.