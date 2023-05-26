German Police Investigating Roger Waters Over Berlin Concert Outfit
AGAINST THE WALL
After donning a satirical Nazi-like outfit during his recent Berlin concert, former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters is now being investigated by local authorities for alleged incitement. The outfit, featuring two hammers over a red circle on the armband, was originally worn by Bob Geldof in the 1982 film version of Pink Floyd’s The Wall album, in which his character descends into far-right politics—an extension of the band’s anti-war and anti-fascist activism. Waters has often worn the outfit at his concerts for the past few decades. Nevertheless, the Berlin concert uniform, combined with mentions of Anne Frank and use of a fake machine gun, drew outrage and condemnation, including from Israel’s official Twitter account. The costume worn by Waters “is deemed capable of violating the dignity of the victims, as well as approving, glorifying or justifying the violent and arbitrary rule of the Nazi regime in a way that disrupts public peace,” a Berlin police spokesperson said, according to Reuters. Waters’ “This Is Not a Drill” tour returns to Germany on May 28 for a show in Frankfurt, which has faced legal challenges from the city council.