Politician Invites All to Join Him on Nudist Swingers Trip
A German politician has issued an open invitation to “curious and open-minded citizens” to join him for a week-long trip to a nudist, swingers hotspot in southern France. Julien Ferrat, who is a city councilor in Mannheim, said his goal is to promote “niche tourism” in his district. “The naturist village in Cap d’Agde is considered a mecca for nudists and swingers,” the 33-year-old told the Mannheim Official Gazette last month, according to the New York Post. “What few people know: Without government support for tourism…this place would never have been created.” Ferrat told the Daily Mail: ”In Cap d’Agde, sex on the beach is taken literally. And anyone who’s always wanted to shop naked in the supermarket can easily indulge that desire there." Responding to criticism of his “harebrained” trip from a district chairman of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany, Ferrat said, “As a friend of freedom of speech, I will always advocate for Mr. Hötting’s right to express his opinion–even if I expressly disagree with it in this case. If Mr. Hötting would participate in the educational trip, perhaps some of his prejudices against nudists and swingers could be broken down.”