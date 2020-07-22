German Scientists Stage Concert to Study How Coronavirus Spreads in Crowds
COVID PARTY
Of the many “first-world problems” associated with the coronavirus, the cessation of live music has been one of the hardest for certain sections of society to bear. So perhaps it is unsurprising that 900 music-loving Germans have already signed up for a concert that will see the Leipzig Arena turned into a giant petri dish. The gig, featuring German singer-songwriter Tim Bendzko, will investigate how coronavirus spreads in crowds. Attendees will wear contact-tracing devices around their necks to track how many people they come into close contact with, and for how long. They’ll also be told to use fluorescent hand sanitizer that is visible under ultraviolet light, allowing researchers to determine which surfaces are touched most often. The event will comprise three different scenarios; in one, the concert will take place exactly as it would have in pre-pandemic times, in another, the crowd will enter through eight entrances instead of the usual two, and every other seat in the arena will be blocked off. The third scenario will involve strict social distancing and limit the audience to 2,000 people. Researchers say there’s a “very low” risk that the participants could become infected.