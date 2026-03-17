Skiers Rescued From Frozen Lake Thanks to Ice-Block Message

The University of Florida’s College Republicans chapter has disbanded after a photo showing two members seemingly performing a Nazi salute circulated widely on social media. The University of Florida announced over the weekend that the Florida Federation of College Republicans had disbanded its campus chapter and requested that officials deactivate it as a registered student organization while new leadership is sought. The group hit back at the decision, saying that the federation has no authority over the chapter, and accused it of lying to “silence Christian conservative groups on campus.” James Fishback, a Republican gubernatorial candidate for Florida whose event the group had hosted just two days earlier, called the move an attack on the First Amendment. He added that he stands with University of Florida College Republicans “and any student group (on the right or left) whose free speech rights are under threat.” The university said it “emphatically supports its Jewish community” and remains committed to preventing antisemitism and other forms of discrimination.
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- 1College Republicans Chapter Ends After Alleged Nazi SaluteHATE GROUPThe University of Florida’s College Republicans chapter has disbanded.
- 2‘Survivor’ Stars’ Son Dead After Tragic AccidentGONE TOO SOONThe former Syracuse quarterback was 28.
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- 3Snow Chaos and Trump’s Shutdown Bring Airports to a HaltPERFECT STORMThe crisis has landed on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.
- 4Iconic Singer-Songwriter, 86, Announces Farewell TourONE LAST HURRAHThe folk legend is touring one last time.
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- 5‘Baywatch’ Star Arrested for Freeing Dogs in ProtestPAWS AND EFFECTAlexandra Paul and dozens of white-suited activists stormed a Wisconsin beagle breeding facility.
- 6Skiers Rescued From Frozen Lake Thanks to Ice-Block MessageON THIN ICEThe couple from Germany was attempting to ski more than 100 miles across an ice-bound lake.
- 7Israel Says Iran Security Chief Has Been KilledON TARGETIsrael and the U.S.’s bombardment continues apace.
- 8‘Showtime at the Apollo’ Co-Host Dies at 74STORIED CAREERHer work stretched from Broadway to Harlem and onto the big screen.
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- 9Grief Book Writer Accused of Killing Husband Learns Her FateHORROR SHOWThe 35-year-old mom of three tried to poison him more than once.
- 10Marvel Star Expecting Baby With Actress GirlfriendHOLLYWOOD HEIRThe two Hollywood stars have been together for about four years.
Rex Culpepper, son of Survivor stars Brad and Monica Culpepper, has died after a dirt bike accident at 28. Rex’s fiancée, Savanna Morgan, announced the former Syracuse quarterback’s death via Instagram on Monday. “No one expects to meet the love of your life and lose them in only 6 short years after meeting,” she said. Rex passed away from injuries he sustained during the tragic accident, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Rex played quarterback for Syracuse University from 2017 to 2020. The star played while undergoing treatment for testicular cancer, which he was diagnosed with in the spring of 2018. “Rex lived his life with endless passion, having overcome cancer at the age of 20 while playing for the Orange. Appearing in 30 games, Rex played football as fiercely as he lived life,” the Syracuse football team said about their quarterback. Rex’s father, Brad Culpepper, was also a football player, playing as a defensive tackle for the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Chicago Bears in an eight-year run in the NFL. Both of Rex’s parents, Brad and Monica, competed on Survivor: Blood vs. Water, an edition of the popular show that features returning castaways competing against their loved ones. Monica also competed on Survivor: One World, and Brad was runner-up on Survivor: Game Changers.
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A powerful storm system and a month-long partial government shutdown have combined to paralyze air travel across the country, canceling more than 900 flights and delaying over 2,600 more. The shutdown, now in its second month, has left Transportation Security Administration workers without paychecks since February 14 after Congress remained deadlocked over immigration. More than 300 TSA agents have quit since it began, and call-out rates have more than doubled, according to data obtained exclusively by CBS News. Many officers are “coping with eviction notices, vehicle repossessions, empty refrigerators and overdrawn bank accounts,” said Aaron Barker, a local leader with the American Federation of Government Employees. The crisis landed on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, with spring break families and March Madness fans flooding terminals nationwide. Travelers were advised to arrive three hours early at some airports, with security lines spilling onto sidewalks before dawn. “I think it’s being politicized way too much,” said one stranded Atlanta traveler. “These people are working hard, and for TSA people not to get paid, that’s silly.”
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Judy Collins is calling it quits after one last tour. Collins, 86, announced the “Sweet Judy Blue Eyes” Tour on her Instagram on Monday, capping off her historic career that’s lasted over six decades. The tour’s name is a reference to the famous Crosby, Stills & Nash song, “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” which Stephen Stills wrote about Collins in 1969, when the two were a couple. The folk star is scheduled to perform over 40 concerts in 2026, with additional dates to be announced. Joining Collins throughout the tour are special guests Richard Thompson, Bruce Cockburn, Livingston Taylor, Elles Bailey, and the High Kings, among others to be announced later. A press release said that after she finishes the main tour, she will supplement it with the “Sweet Judy Blue Eyes - Celebration Encore,” which is described as “a series of encore performances for devoted fans and new audiences alike.” Collins is set to be inducted into the Folk American Roots Hall of Fame on March 24, where she will be honored alongside Aretha Franklin, Leonard Cohen, Muddy Waters, John Hammond, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, among others.
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A ’90s television star has been arrested after a coordinated, camera-ready raid on a Wisconsin dog breeding facility freed dozens of beagles—and landed 20 activists in handcuffs. Alexandra Paul, best known for playing Lieutenant Stephanie Holden on Baywatch between 1992 and 1997, was among those arrested for trespassing at Ridglan Farms in Blue Mounds, roughly 30 miles west of Madison. Around 60 activists, all dressed in white protective suits, were filmed breaking into the facility and carrying beagles out. The Coalition to Save the Ridglan Dogs claimed 31 dogs were taken; authorities recovered eight. “Some of the beagles taken were recovered and returned to Ridglan Farms, but several beagles remain unaccounted for,” said Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. Ridglan Farms has previously drawn activist attention for breeding beagles used in scientific research. Paul, 62, is no stranger to animal rights charges—she was charged with misdemeanor theft in 2021 for taking two chickens from a Foster Farms truck in California, and was later found not guilty.
Skiers Rescued From Frozen Lake Thanks to Ice-Block Message
Two cross-country skiers are safe and warm thanks to their ingenuity in a moment of sheer terror. A German couple was trying to ski across the frozen Gulf of Bothnia, which separates Finland and Sweden, when the ice around them broke, sending their gear plunging into the cold water. Their attempt to cross more than 100 miles of frozen sea instantly became a quest to survive. The two Germans found refuge on a floe, a floating chunk of ice, while they scrambled for safety. In an attempt to broadcast their location, the experienced outdoor enthusiasts activated their radio beacon and spelled the universal distress signal, “SOS,” with small pieces of ice. According to Finnish broadcaster Yle, border guards received the distress call and both Finland and Sweden dispatched airplanes for the rescue. The skiers were located in a matter of hours, after the coast guard spotted their message in ice. According to Finnish officials, the Germans were “of course cold,” but were unharmed when they were scooped up from the floe. According to the local maritime rescue service, conditions on the sea were very challenging. The Bothnian Bay, where the skiers were rescued, is usually frozen for up to half of the year.
Two of Iran’s top security officials have been killed in airstrikes, Israel has claimed. Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, said Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Ali Larijani, was killed overnight, as President Donald Trump’s war continues to escalate. He was a former chairman of the Iranian parliament and a key advisor to the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with whom he had worked on negotiations with the U.S. over Iran’s nuclear program. In January, the U.S. Treasury identified him as the figure behind Iran’s brutal crackdown on demonstrators in January, which is feared to have left tens of thousands dead. Placing tariffs on him earlier this year, the Treasury said he was “responsible for coordinating the response to the protests on behalf of the supreme leader of Iran.” Israel also said it had killed the Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force boss, Gholamreza Soleimani, while he was hiding out in a tent along with other commanders. The Basij force spearheads efforts to suppress demonstrations in the country. “Larijani and the Basij commander were eliminated last night and have joined Khamenei, the head of the annihilation program,” Katz said. Iran has not confirmed either death.
Longtime Showtime at the Apollo host Kiki Shepard has died at the age of 74. TMZ said the face of the iconic music showcase, born Chiquita Renee Shepard, suffered a massive heart attack. Her representative, LaShirl Smith, confirmed her death according to the Daily Mail. The Texas native led the show from 1987 until 2002, working with comedians like Steve Harvey, Rudy Rush, and Sinbad at the iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem. As well as her hosting work, she also had screen credits in Everybody Hates Chris, Grey’s Anatomy, A Different World, Baywatch, and NYPD Blue, according to Deadline. She also did work on Broadway, in Bubbling Brown Sugar, Porgy and Bess, and Reggae. Before her 15-year stint at the Apollo, where she raised the curtain on so many performers’ careers, she worked as a professional dancer touring around the world, including for the prestigious D.C. Repertory Dance Company. During her time in Harlem, she was known as the “Apollo Queen of Fashion.”
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Getting a good night’s sleep beside your partner is an unappreciated luxury, because waking up rested together is the best way to start the day. CPAP is helping couples on that journey by offering a discount on the At Home Sleep Test for Sleep Awareness Month. The goal is to help couples discover how to make bedtime more enjoyable for each other.
CPAP machines primarily help with sleep apnea (a common sleep disorder that causes breathing problems during sleep and snoring). It is the second most common sleep disorder in the world, yet it is severely underdiagnosed. Sleep apnea may also increase the risk of developing other health conditions (including cancer, according to CPAP), making detection key.
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A Utah woman accused of murdering her husband and then writing a children’s book about grief has been found guilty on all charges. A jury found mom-of-three Kouri Richins guilty of poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with fentanyl. The eight-person jury deliberated for three hours Monday before finding she had snuck five times the lethal dose of the synthetic opioid into his cocktail at their home in Park City in 2022. The 35-year-old was convicted of aggravated murder, as well as one count of attempted aggravated murder, two counts of insurance fraud, and one count of forgery. The court heard that she had been $4.5 million in debt, and had hoped to cash in on her husband’s life insurance. They also heard that she had tried and failed to poison him weeks before, on Valentine’s Day, with a fentanyl-laced sandwich. Brad Bloodworth, the Summit County prosecutor, said, “She wanted to leave Eric Richins but did not want to leave his money.” The victim’s sister, Amy Richins, said afterward that she was “just very happy that we got justice for my brother.” Her sentencing is scheduled for May 13, where she faces possible life in prison without parole.
It’s a baby! Actors Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis are expecting their first child together, TMZ announced on Monday. The couple hasn’t yet announced a due date or whether it’s a girl or a boy. The news comes as both stars undertake some of the biggest projects of their careers. Stan, who is best known for his role as Carter Baizen in Gossip Girl and Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to release a new film Fjord. He’s also keeping his Marvel muscle popping as in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Not to be outdone, Wallis has a full plate of work as well. Mutiny, her action film with Jason Statham, is coming to theaters in August. She’ll also appear in Netflix’s upcoming project about the Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, UNABOM. The two actors are starting their new family after four years together as a couple. Though few details about their baby is known, what is certain is that the child will have an international background. Stan is Romanian and American, while Wallis was born in Oxford, England.