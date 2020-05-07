German Soccer Player Reappears Four Years After His Wife Said He Died in a Car Wreck

Read it at People
A German soccer player has resurfaced four years after being declared dead in a car crash, People reports. Hiannick Kamba, a former defender for FC Schalke 04 and VfB Hüls, has reportedly returned to Germany and taken up his old job as a chemical technician after a 2016 wreck in his native Democratic Republic of Congo. Authorities are investigating his wife for forgery and fraud for allegedly fabricating his death certificate and using it to claim his life insurance policy. She received more than a million dollars. Whether Kamba was party to the alleged scam is unknown, and he told investigators that the people he was with the night of the accident stole papers, money, and phone.