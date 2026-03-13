German Tourist Sues New York Taqueria Over Its Tacos Being Too Spicy, Loses

Justice hurts sometimes. So do extremely spicy tacos. One German man has felt the sting of both after a federal judge dismissed his lawsuit against a Mexican restaurant in Times Square which he said failed to warn him of the spice level of its food. Faycal Manz stopped by Los Tacos No. 1 in October 2024, buying three tacos and a Diet Coke. After heaping a “hefty portion” of salsa on his dish, Manz was so overwhelmed by its heat that he suffered both physical and emotional distress. Food in Germany just doesn’t have the same kick, he said. His remedy to the trauma? Seek a $100,000 in federal court. That quest came to an end this week, as Judge Dale Ho excortiated his legal argument, ruling that Manz had failed to show that the restaurant had a duty to warn him of the spice levels of the salsa he added to the tacos. In a further shock to the tourist’s case, court documents reveal that a doctor had previously warned Manz to stay away from spicy foods. In addition, he never spoke to the fine folks at Los Tacos No. 1 about his emotional and physical turmoil. Case closed.