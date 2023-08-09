Germany Blew $60K on Angela Merkel’s Hair and Makeup Since Leaving Office: Report
BAD LOOK
The German government has forked out around $60,000 to pay for Angela Merkel’s hair and makeup in the two years since she left office, according to a report. Figures obtained by Tagesspiegel newspaper show that Merkel is still billing the chancellery for the cosmetic services for both public and private engagements and has already amassed a beauty bill of almost $19,000 in 2023 alone, following another bill last year of over $41,000. “The assumption of costs is linked to the performance of continuing official duties—regardless of whether they are public or non-public,” the chancellery told the outlet. Merkel’s successor, Olaf Scholz, also appears happy to splash the cash in his own administration. Representatives of the chancellery have spent a combined total of over $67,000 on hair and makeup expenses this year and in 2022.