Germany Calls for ‘Early Warning’ Amid Russian Gas Supply Stoppage Concerns
RED ZONE
Germany on Wednesday announced an “early warning” that natural-gas flows from Russia may soon be disrupted. Germany and Italy both rely heavily on Russian gas, and both countries have hinted that gas rations may be in the cards if Russian sanctions lead to stoppages in the flow of natural gas into the European Union. Germany’s “early warning” is the first of three stages that could lead to rationing if supply levels falter. Both countries have ample reserves, but German Economy Minister Robert Habeck is already urging people to reduce consumption, saying Wednesday that “every kilowatt hour counts.” He said that for the moment gas supplies are safeguarded. “Nevertheless, we must increase precautionary measures to be prepared for an escalation on the part of Russia,” he said. “With the declaration of the early warning level, a crisis team has convened.”