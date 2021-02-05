Germany Charges Ex-Secretary at Nazi Camp With Complicity in 10,000 Murders
‘SYSTEMATIC KILLING’
A woman who worked as a secretary at a Nazi concentration camp in the 1940s has reportedly been charged with complicity in more than 10,000 murder cases. The unnamed woman—who is now reported to be 95 years old—served as secretary to the commander of the Stutthof camp between June 1943 to April 1945. Stutthof was set up in 1939, according to the Holocaust Encyclopaedia, and as many as 100,000 people were deported there, and more than 60,000 died in the camp. According to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, prosecutors in the German town of Itzehoe have accused the woman of “having assisted those responsible at the camp in the systematic killing of Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans, and Soviet Russian prisoners of war.” It’s reportedly the first time in several years that a Holocaust-related case has been brought against a woman.